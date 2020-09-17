Celebrate the foundation of America during Constitution Week

DAR member Maureen Hudson poses with a display on the Constitution at the reopening of the Fallbrook Historical Society Museum; she took her mask off just for the photo.

FALLBROOK – Local members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Monserate Chapter, encourage Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month's annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.

Constitution Week was initiated by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a patriotic organization that encourages education and historic preservation in communities across America. Officially declared by President Eisenhower in 1956, Constitution Week is an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds an...