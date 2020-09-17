Celebrate Voter Registration Day by registering to vote in Fallbrook

Last updated 9/17/2020 at 2:58pm

FALLBROOK – Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters Tuesday, Sept. 22, ahead of Election Day in November.

In Fallbrook, volunteers will host two sites where voters can register, update their registration information and learn more about voting in the upcoming election while socially distancing.

Northgate Market, 1346 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fallbrook High School, 2400 S. Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook will be open from 2-5 p.m.

The group reminded everyone to complete their ce...