Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Celebrate Voter Registration Day by registering to vote in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/17/2020 at 2:58pm



FALLBROOK – Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters Tuesday, Sept. 22, ahead of Election Day in November.

In Fallbrook, volunteers will host two sites where voters can register, update their registration information and learn more about voting in the upcoming election while socially distancing.

Northgate Market, 1346 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fallbrook High School, 2400 S. Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook will be open from 2-5 p.m.

The group reminded everyone to complete their ce...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/17/2020 21:13