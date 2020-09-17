Celebrating the 23rd annual Galaxy of Glass

Show runs daily through Oct. 25

FALLBROOK – Galaxy of Glass, one of Fallbrook Art Center’s longest running and most popular shows, continues to attract new artists eager to participate as well as collectors and art appreciators alike.

Presented in the center’s main exhibition space, The Janice Griffiths Gallery, the show features over 200 pieces of original glass art created by 19 regional glass artists selected to participate.

Using a myriad processes including hot blown, cast, fused, slumped, carved and assembled, the works run the gamut from large to intimate – variety abound...