County offers Business Revitalization and Assistance Grant program

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has established the Business Revitalization and Assistance Grant program, a grant initiative administered by Planning and Development Services that provides funding to small-business and commercial property owners in the county’s unincorporated area to improve the front exterior of their buildings.

For permanent upgrades such as painting, landscaping, lighting and the addition of outdoor dining or workspace, qualifying applicants can be awarded up to $8,000 and registered historic properties are eligible for a grant of up to $12,00...