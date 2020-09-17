Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County will remain in state's red COVID-19 tier for at least a week

 
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 9:53am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will remain in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan for at least one more week, according to state officials.

The county is reporting 6.9 new daily cases per 100,000 population, just 0.1 away from the dreaded purple tier, the state's most restrictive.

San Diego County is also posting a 3.8% positive testing rate for the novel coronavirus — well within the lower orange guideline of the state's four-tier reopening system.

This comes as the county reported 222 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths due to the illness Tuesday, raising the reg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

