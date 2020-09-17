COVID-19 shutdown causes TOT revenue losses

The coronavirus shutdown included the entire fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019-20, and the loss of Transient Occupancy Tax revenue for the April through June period contributed to a full-year decline from 2018-19 of $1,611,590.45, or 27.9%.

The county collected $5,784,173.63 of TOT revenue for 2018-19 and $4,172,583.18 for 2019-20. The county's 2017-18 annual revenue was $5,105,749.14. The fourth quarter decrease of $914,496.83 from $1,344,106.50 in 2019 to $429,609.67 during 2020 equates to a 68.0% drop; the county had collected $1,131,140.09 of fourth quarter TOT revenue in 2018.

"The C...