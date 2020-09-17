Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

COVID-19 shutdown causes TOT revenue losses

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/17/2020 at 2:57pm



The coronavirus shutdown included the entire fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019-20, and the loss of Transient Occupancy Tax revenue for the April through June period contributed to a full-year decline from 2018-19 of $1,611,590.45, or 27.9%.

The county collected $5,784,173.63 of TOT revenue for 2018-19 and $4,172,583.18 for 2019-20. The county's 2017-18 annual revenue was $5,105,749.14. The fourth quarter decrease of $914,496.83 from $1,344,106.50 in 2019 to $429,609.67 during 2020 equates to a 68.0% drop; the county had collected $1,131,140.09 of fourth quarter TOT revenue in 2018.

"The C...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/17/2020 21:13