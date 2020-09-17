Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Crews extinguish fire at Camp Pendleton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2020 at 11:17am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 1,115-acre vegetation fire at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base was extinguished today, base officials said.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department put out the fire at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday after battling the blaze overnight.

The fire began Saturday and was first reported after 5 p.m. to have charred 220 acres, sending smoke over North County.

The fire burned in the X-ray impact area, which is used for artillery and mortar training.





 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/20/2020 16:47