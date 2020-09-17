Crews extinguish fire at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 1,115-acre vegetation fire at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base was extinguished today, base officials said.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department put out the fire at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday after battling the blaze overnight.

The fire began Saturday and was first reported after 5 p.m. to have charred 220 acres, sending smoke over North County.

The fire burned in the X-ray impact area, which is used for artillery and mortar training.