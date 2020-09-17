FUHSD votes to extend distance learning through second grading period

Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzales showed a timeline slide during her presentation of a proposal to extend distance learning through the second grading period. The board of trustees voted to approve the proposal

During the Monday, Sept. 14 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees, the board voted to extend the distance learning model through the second grading period at its two high schools.

As of Sept. 1, San Diego County schools are permitted to reopen for in-person learning as long as the county department of public health guidelines can be followed.

According to Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, the district isn't yet prepared to meet all of the guidelines and proposed that the board approve her request to extend distance learning until the second trimester begin...