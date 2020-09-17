Hats in the Garden Tea and Auction to benefit Hope Clinic for Women

Kristen Lascola is the speaker for the Hats in the Garden fundraiser.

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women will host its annual Hats in the Garden Tea and Auction Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., online this year due to COVID-19. The speaker for the event is Kristen Lascola, a pastor at North Coast Church in Fallbrook. She hosts the "Ministry Coach Podcast" with her husband Jeff.

Funds raised at the event will support HCW's newly licensed free primary care medical clinic for free testing for pregnancy and ultrasounds and support resources for over 800 anticipated clients visits from local mothers and fathers in their programs.

HCW's demographic of 17-24-year-olds is 10.9% of the Fallbrook population. They have the greatest risk for unplanned pregnancy, unhealthy relationships, the lack of education and children at home adding additional stress to their lives. Hope's fundraising goal for Hats in the Garden is $40,000.

HCW will provide a "Party in a Box" for sponsors of $250 or more to host an outdoor patio party for eight or to have their guests enjoy the event from the comfort of their own homes.

Guests may bid on auction items from their phones, iPads, laptops or computers. Passes for the auction are only $10. Upon registration, HCW will provide the link that takes guests to the online event and auction site.

This wheelbarrow full of garden supplies is available in the silent auction part of the fundraiser for Hope Clinic for Women.

To make this year's Hats in the Garden Auction one to remember, the HCW auction committee asked that the community consider donating any variety of items for the auction, such as gift packages, gift certificates, original art or crafts, skin care products, services such as haircuts and massages, overnight stays at hotels, toys, books, men's items, children's activity baskets, etc.

Donors to the auction receive recognition in HCW's social media, including Facebook, Twitter, website and e-newsletter, and at the event. HCW requests that all auction donations be dropped off at 125 E. Hawthorne St. in Fallbrook no later than Sept. 30.

Anyone who has questions or wants to arrange a donation drop off or pick up may call Carolyn at 760-728-4105, ext. 10, or email [email protected] Sponsorships and in-kind gift donations for the event are tax deductible and are appreciated.

Those interested may visit http://www.fprcforlife.com/Events/Hats-in-the-Garden for additional information.

Submitted by Hope Clinic for Women.