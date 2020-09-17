Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Intern 

Joe's Hardware serves Fallbrook throughout the pandemic

 
Last updated 9/17/2020 at 5:42pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Daniel Kohler and his wife Vanessa shop around the garden section at Joe's Hardware in Fallbrook. The home improvement store has seen a rise in shoppers as people have more time for home projects while abiding by stay-at-home guidelines during the pandemic.

When the restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic were first put in place, businesses had to make adjustments to continue providing their service to the public. In Fallbrook, one of these businesses was Joe's Hardware.

Joe DeRoest opened Joe's Hardware in 2005, and the company has been serving the people of Fallbrook ever since. However, when the pandemic hit, Joe's Hardware was forced to adapt quickly to the new changes. Some changes they made include having to reduce their business hours during the first wave, closing on Sundays and making sure they had someone designated to cleaning...



