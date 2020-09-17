Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar College to keep online classes going through Spring 2021 semester

 
Last updated 9/18/2020 at 4:14pm



SAN MARCOS (CNS) - The majority of classes at Palomar College will remain online during the spring 2021 semester to remain in compliance with public health orders, college officials announced Friday, Sept. 18.

``The Palomar College community continues to do its part to slow the spread of this virus,'' said Interim Superintendent/President Jack Kahn. ``We will proceed in an abundance of caution, mindful of the fact that some courses need physical classroom time more than others and serve essential industries in our region.''

The announcement follows a similar one Thursday from the San...



