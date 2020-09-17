San Diego County Reports 278 Cases of COVID-19, Two More Deaths

Last updated 9/23/2020 at 5:44pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported

278 new COVID-19 infections and two additional deaths related to the illness

today, raising the region's totals to 45,425 cases and 767 deaths.

The county's total cases crossed the 45,000 mark Tuesday, and on

Wednesday another milestone was reached when the total number of tests reported

topped one million.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, thanked agencies

and businesses contributing to testing numbers and said the county would

maintain its priority testing for those showing symptoms of the illnes...