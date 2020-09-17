San Diego County Reports 278 Cases of COVID-19, Two More Deaths
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 5:44pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported
278 new COVID-19 infections and two additional deaths related to the illness
today, raising the region's totals to 45,425 cases and 767 deaths.
The county's total cases crossed the 45,000 mark Tuesday, and on
Wednesday another milestone was reached when the total number of tests reported
topped one million.
Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, thanked agencies
and businesses contributing to testing numbers and said the county would
maintain its priority testing for those showing symptoms of the illnes...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)