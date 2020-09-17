State auditor: 4 UC schools including UCSD didn't prevent improper admissions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The University of California failed to prevent student admissions based on improper influence and other inappropriate factors, according to a state audit released today, which found that more than five dozen applicants were unfairly admitted to four UC campuses, including UC San Diego.

The audit, which examined admissions between the academic years of 2013-14 through 2018-19, found that UCSD, UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC Santa Barbara admitted 64 applicants ``based on their personal or family connections to donors and university staff,'' according to a letter sent by Califo...