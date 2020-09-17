The bigger question: when and how can businesses begin to reopen?

09-18-20-BIZ-Businesses reopening guidelines-Cphotos_1.jpg - Gov. Gavin Newsom brings forward a new tier system for California, which can be accessed by the public at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

Effective as of Aug. 31, California now has colored tiers which depict which county is more apt to be widespread in transmitting COVID-19 among its population than others.

Tier 1 (widespread; purple) defines the "widespread" areas of COVID-19 transmission and has impacted most of Southern California as of data released Aug. 29. San Diego County moved itself out of Tier 1 and into Tier 2 Aug. 31, with Orange County following suit, Sept. 8.

Tier 2 (substantial; red) is somewhat better than Tier 1, but the tier is still high up on the ranking for easily transmitting COVID-19 to populations....