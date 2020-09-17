Two active-duty Marines from Camp Pendleton arrested on federal drug charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A pair of active-duty U.S. Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 22 on a federal grand jury indictment charging one of the Marines and three civilians with conspiring to distribute narcotics -- including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl -- to civilians and members of the Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal drug overdose in May.

Lance Cpls. Anthony Ruben Whisenant, 20, and Ryan Douglas White, 22, were expected to make their initial appearances this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Whisenant allegedly distributed narcoti...