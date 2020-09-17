Bonsall Woman's Club champions schoolhouse restoration again

This spring and summer have been a busy time for the restoration of the Bonsall Schoolhouse. The interior restoration is almost complete; work included the rebuilding of a wall, installation of beadboard, painting all the interior beadboard and refinishing/repairing the existing hardwood flooring. The only things left inside are the doors, chalkboards and baseboards, which will be completed this fall.

To say that this restoration effort is only possible because of the Bonsall Woman’s Club is not overstating. The Bonsall Education Foundation supplies the volunteer work to oversee this project but without financial support, the building’s restoration would only be a dream, not a reality. And we’re delighted to receive their latest donation of $25,000 to finish the building.

Future work includes the replacement of the bell tower and landscaping. We hope that all work will be completed by the end of 2021.

We are so grateful for the BWC’s continued support and patronage.

Thank you, ladies.

Jennifer Leung

Director of the Bonsall Schoolhouse Restoration

Bonsall Education Foundation