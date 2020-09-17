Re: 'Why Vote for Trump' [Village News, Letter, 9/3/20]

I am not voting for Trump – for all the reasons you listed as your reasons to vote for him. Perhaps not the ‘murder’ thing. If you know any Democrats who are murderers or are plotting murder, you should call the police.

I have a few more reasons, though. By voting for Biden and Harris, I also get:

A highly developed sense of empathy and ethics.

A history of service to others before self.

A belief in the checks and balances the constitution put in place, and which are currently under severe strain.

I get the ability to tell truth from lie.

The ability to benefit from the lessons of history.

The ability to benefit from the advances in science.

The ability to listen to and benefit from the knowledge and expertise of others.

The ability to see through the tricks and manipulations of autocrats and dictators.

A leader who does not admire autocracy as a form of government over democracy.

A leader who will defend the United States against foreign interference.

A leader who knows that winning at all cost is a certain recipe for failure.

A leader who believes that voting is an American right - not a privilege reserved for friends and supporters.

A leader who listens to and learns from the message of protestors.

A leader who will represent all Americans.

And I get to keep the flag.

Cynthia Young