R.I.P. RBG - Medical Freedom and Environmental Champion

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death robs vaccine safety advocates of one of their SCOTUS champions. The other is Sonia Sotomayor. In 2015, RBG joined Sotomayor in a withering dissent of Judge Scalia’s historic decision in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth. Scalia and his corporatist brethren interpreted the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA) to shield Big Pharma with full immunity from liability for vaccine injuries. Their decision removed all incentives for pharmaceutical corporations to make vaccines safe, and Americans forfeited their seventh amendment right to jury trial agains...