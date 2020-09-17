Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Bill OConnor 

Thank you to our communities

 
Last updated 9/17/2020



As I am not running for reelection for the Fallbrook Planning Group, I thought it appropriate for me to thank our communities for the honor of serving.

The Fallbrook Planning Group is a vital part of our community and best serves us all with a varied and diverse group of dedicated, impartial and knowledgeable people.

Everyone needs to pay attention to the local political races and make an informed decision for the best future of our region.

Thanks.

Bill O’Connor



 

