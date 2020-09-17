Thank you to our communities

As I am not running for reelection for the Fallbrook Planning Group, I thought it appropriate for me to thank our communities for the honor of serving.

The Fallbrook Planning Group is a vital part of our community and best serves us all with a varied and diverse group of dedicated, impartial and knowledgeable people.

Everyone needs to pay attention to the local political races and make an informed decision for the best future of our region.

Thanks.

Bill O’Connor