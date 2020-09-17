The hypocrisy of COVID-19 versus economy

Everyday tens of thousands of people safely shop at big box retail and grocery stores where respectful San Diego shoppers obey the mask, social distancing and sanitation protocols. Churches, museums, restaurants and the zoo are now open, but to a limited 25% capacity. Legoland, street fairs and wedding venues have yet to open while liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries operate unabated.

While big box retailers thrive, many small businesses are not afforded the same opportunity to serve customers and put their employees back to work. If the safety protocols work for businesses with thousands of customers and hundreds of employees, why shouldn’t the same safety protocols work for all businesses?

Under the guise of a reopening plan, the state’s latest action actually keeps many business sectors closed and workers out of work. San Diego County just got off the watchlist and the state, again, changed the standards.

The state’s tiered system is deeply flawed. Even if a vaccine is developed and implemented, it would be statistically impossible to get to the least restrictive yellow tier, which only allows 50% capacity openings. The new criteria to get to yellow is one positive case per 100,000 people. Even a vaccine, when readily available, cannot guarantee those results.

The state’s new tiered system, disguised as a reopening plan, really keeps businesses closed and prevents people from earning income to pay for food and housing. It was simply a rearranging of the deck chairs on our economic Titanic, and if changes don’t come soon, San Diego residents will feel the impacts for years to come. Business owners will rise to the occasion and do the right thing. Let’s give them the opportunity to put our workforce back to work.