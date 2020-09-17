Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Adam Beam
The Associated Press 

Amid smoke and ash, wildfire-scarred Paradise rebuilds

 
Last updated 9/21/2020 at 2:54am

AP photo/Adam Beam photo

Councilmember Steve Crowder stands on his property in Paradise, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Crowder lost his home in a 2018 wildfire that destroyed most of the town. But he has since built a new house and moved back.

When flames chased Chuck and Janie Dee down the mountain two years ago, they thought they'd never be back.

Yet there they were Sunday, Sept. 13, parking a camper next to their dirt lot and the shell of what had been their swimming pool, excited for their role in restoring their hometown of Paradise to what it was before the deadliest wildfire in California history destroyed their home and most of the community.

They installed a septic tank. They filed for a building permit. They were really doing it.

The couple made it three days before they had to flee again. They awoke after daybreak Wed...



