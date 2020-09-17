Education taskforce releases report highlighting COVID-19 inequities in school
Last updated 9/21/2020 at 12:44pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An education task force released a report Monday, Sept. 21 highlighting the urgency for every San Diego County student to have equitable access to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For distance learning to be equitable, teachers must have training, parents and caregivers must have resources and students have supportive learning environments, according to the Equitable Distance Learning Taskforce -- a countywide group of school districts, education experts, nonprofit organizations and community leaders.
The report says that technological devices and sufficient co...
