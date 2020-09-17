Man pleads not guilty to hit-and-run charge in Escondido teenage girl's death

VISTA (CNS) - A man who allegedly struck and killed a 17-year-old girl with his SUV in Escondido, then drove off , pleaded not guilty Monday, Sept. 21 to a felony hit-and-run charge.

Paul Anthony Lissona, 30, of Escondido faces up to four years in state prison if convicted of the June 6 death of Kirsten Rain Tomlinson, who was struck on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive and died at the scene.

Shortly after Tomlinson was killed, the California Highway Patrol called on the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Highlander with front-end damage in connection with the fatality....