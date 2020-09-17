More than 2,000 rape kits from 12 county agencies sent to lab for testing

More than 2,000 rape kits from a dozen local law enforcement agencies have been sent to an independent lab for testing, with test results received on nearly 90% of the kits, the San Diego County district attorney’s office announced.

The district attorney’s office said the 2,030 kits represent all the previously untested kits from 12 agencies dating back to 1990. The figures do not include San Diego Police Department kits, as the department conducts its own testing.

Of the 2,030 kits sent to Bode Cellmark Forensics of Lorton, Virginia, results have come back on 1,818 kits as of Aug....