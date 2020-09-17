More than 70% of San Diegans experienced issues with four basic needs

A study released Thursday, Sept. 10, by the San Diego Association of Government found that more than 70% of survey respondents in San Diego County were experiencing issues with food, housing, utilities or employment at some point during the coronavirus pandemic.

SANDAG partnered with the newly formed Recovery Coalition and surveyed 3,527 San Diegans living throughout the county in seven “Major Statistical Areas,” including 44% from the South Bay, 26% from an area including San Diego and La Mesa and 14% from an area including San Marcos, Vista and Escondido.

The remaining respondents...