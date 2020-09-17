Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

High school sports teams navigating season preparations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/17/2020 at 2:18pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Marco Arias, head coach of the Fallbrook High School boys' varsity cross-country team, says his athletes have been training on their own and registering their log times with him in preparation for the upcoming season.

Marco Arias, head coach of the Fallbrook High School boys' varsity cross-country team, said he is fortunate to be coaching the sport he is.

"We're one of the programs that actually is pretty fortunate that they give us a class for the team," Arias said. "I've been able to engage them through the classroom, the Google Classroom, setting up training schedules for them and making sure that they have training logs. Since we're not a club and we technically can't be on campus, on Saturdays we meet at Christ the King, Los Jilgueros; we meet there Saturday mornings kind of to connect with one anot...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/17/2020 21:13