High school sports teams navigating season preparations

Marco Arias, head coach of the Fallbrook High School boys' varsity cross-country team, says his athletes have been training on their own and registering their log times with him in preparation for the upcoming season.

"We're one of the programs that actually is pretty fortunate that they give us a class for the team," Arias said. "I've been able to engage them through the classroom, the Google Classroom, setting up training schedules for them and making sure that they have training logs. Since we're not a club and we technically can't be on campus, on Saturdays we meet at Christ the King, Los Jilgueros; we meet there Saturday mornings kind of to connect with one anot...