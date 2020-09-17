Lawyers Club of San Diego calls for state holiday honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Lawyers Club of San Diego called Monday, Sept. 21 for a state holiday honoring the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

In a statement calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider declaring a holiday in her honor, the Lawyers Club said Ginsburg ``was relentlessly devoted to the principles of equal protection.''

``As a national leader in pursuing equality for all, the state of California should honor Justice Ginsburg with a state holiday in her name,'' the statement reads. ``We call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a st...