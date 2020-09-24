Administrative court rulings require school districts to provide in-person special education services
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 2am
GUASTI, Calif. – The forced school district closure during COVID-19 has been a challenge for students, parents, and teachers alike. The struggle is even more pronounced for students in special education.
During state closure, many school districts stopped providing services to students in special education. In the California Office of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Judge Cara Lucier recently ruled in favor of a student in Pleasanton. The student argued that distance learning did not compare to the in-school learning received and did not fulfill the requirements of the student'...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)