California State Parks passPORTS program goes virtual for K-12 students
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 2:57am
CALIFORNIA – The school field trip to California State Parks is being reimagined thanks to a new partnership between California State Parks, Parks California and Computer-Using Educators. California is home to some of the country's most unique and precious cultural, natural and historic resources, and a new passPORTS online adventure will help make it possible for students from across the state to experience them.
The new pilot program, passPORTS, will use a blended access approach that combines quality teaching practices with the latest technology to reduce barriers to park access. Usi...
