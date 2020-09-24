Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California State Parks passPORTS program goes virtual for K-12 students

 
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 2:57am

Explore watersheds with Sugar Pine Point State Park.

CALIFORNIA – The school field trip to California State Parks is being reimagined thanks to a new partnership between California State Parks, Parks California and Computer-Using Educators. California is home to some of the country's most unique and precious cultural, natural and historic resources, and a new passPORTS online adventure will help make it possible for students from across the state to experience them.

The new pilot program, passPORTS, will use a blended access approach that combines quality teaching practices with the latest technology to reduce barriers to park access.



