Chamber golf tournament tees off Sept. 25

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber's Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort is scheduled for tomorrow, Sept. 25 and everything is ready to go. All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Tournament play is enhanced by a fabulous lunch, an opportunity drawing, a virtual silent auction, contests and golf awards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, a local nonprofit where children and adults with disabilities learn how to ride horses and have fun doing it.

Additionally, the Putting Contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to also benefit REINS.

Anyone can bid on the silent auction items now by going to http://www.fallbrookauction.com and browse the prizes and start the bidding. Tickets for the opportunity drawing are available at the chamber office and at the golf course Sept. 25.

For more information, call the chamber, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.