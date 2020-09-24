Fire mitigation fee rates unchanged

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors accepted the Fire Mitigation Fee Review Committee's annual report for fiscal year 2018-19 and found that the participating fire agencies were in conformance with the County Fire Mitigation Fee Ordinance, but a planned increase was deferred.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote Sept. 15 maintained the existing fee schedule, approved the resolution for capital expenditures for the fire mitigation fee revenue, and accepted the Fire Mitigation Fee Review Committee's annual report for fiscal year 2018-19.

The fire mitigation fee for non-agricultural construction h...