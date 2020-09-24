FUESD seeks candidates for open school board seat

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is soliciting applications to fill the governing board seat vacated by former board member Patty De Jong, who announced in August that she was stepping down.

FUESD’s board voted 3-0, with Lisa Masten absent, Thursday, Sept. 17, to fill De Jong’s seat for the remainder of her term – which was set to end in 2022 – through an appointment process.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, Singh said.

Board members Caron Lieber and Susan Liebes will serve on a provisional appointment committee to review applications for legal eligib...