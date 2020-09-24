Local Roadway Safety Plan work to return to TAC

The introduction of the Local Roadway Safety Plan for San Diego County was an information item rather than a voting item at the Sept. 11 meeting of the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee, although data and potential recommendations will return to the TAC in the near future.

“It’s very much conceptual at this point,” Ben Baker, an engineering technician for the county’s Department of Public Works, said.

The Local Roadway Safety Plan will allow the county a framework for organizing stakeholders to identify, analyze and prioritize roadway safety improvements on county-maintained roa...