'A Weekend with Pablo Picasso' is now online

San Diego Repertory Theatre’s one-man show “A Weekend with Pablo Picasso,” written and performed by Herbert Siguenza, is available online through Oct. 14. It is 80 minutes of charming, sophisticated adult content.

When I saw this show last year at New Village Arts it was spectacular. As Siguenza is a resident artist at San Diego Rep, this performance will no doubt be equally as fabulous.

Visit https://www.sdrep.org/ for your $35 ticket to view with your adult family members. It is one of the finest shows you can hope to see. I rated it 10 and will do so without even the second viewin...