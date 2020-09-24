Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

CWA defers regional conveyance system study vote until November

 
The San Diego County Water Authority board vote on the regional conveyance system study was not expected to be unanimous but, when the motion was to defer action until November, the SDCWA board members voted unanimously for that postponement.

The CWA will thus discuss the potential study once again Nov. 19. The CWA board normally meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, but Nov. 26 is Thanksgiving.

“I certainly appreciate the board interest in taking extra time,” Jim Madaffer, board chair of CWA, said.

“This study involves a lot of complexities and it has generated a lot of intere...



