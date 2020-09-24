Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Trudy Lieberman
Community Health News Service 

Don't count on lower insurance costs for next year

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/24/2020 at 3:28am



Steve Schneider owns a digital marketing agency in Indiana where he insures six people on the company’s health insurance plan – two employees and their dependents – for about $37,000 a year.

He said it’s an “ultra-high” deductible plan that requires each family to pay the first of the year’s $12,100 in medical costs out of their own pockets and charges totaling $6,050 for each family member before the insurance plan pays.

That’s hardly insurance, but that is the norm.

“Every year, it’s how much can we offer and how much can employees pay? How high can I push the deduc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/24/2020 08:36