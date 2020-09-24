Garden club hosts a virtual summer picnic
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club held its annual summer picnic virtually this year. However, families were the beneficiaries of all home-grown fruits and vegetables. More pictures and recipes can be found at http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.
While visiting the website visitors can also check out the continuing virtual flower show, Busy Bees (kids') activities, a listing of local nurseries/garden suppliers, community resources, and links to Pest Notes, Plant Database and more.
FGC provides many benefits to members, discounts and great upcoming guest speakers on Zoom. Those who become a member won't be disappointed.
Grilled Sliced Eggplant
Submitted by Joanne Ferguson
Ingredients:
Eggplant
Olive Oil
Mozzarella slices
Salt & pepper
Directions:
• Slice eggplant rounds 3/4 inch thick
• Brush on some olive oil
• Lightly season with salt & pepper
• Grill both sides until a deep brown color
• Top with a slice of mozzarella
Serve as a side dish with roasted tomatoes or make a sandwich with fresh basil. Possibilities are endless
Fresh Fruit Pie
Submitted by Lori Kilmer
Can use any fruit you want, I use this recipe for cherry, aprium, apricot, peach, blueberry, blackberry and a combination of fruits, like peach/blueberry pie.
Ingredients:
Enough fruit to fill your pie tin
3/4 cup of sugar
2 Tbsp lemon juice
4 Tbsp cornstarch
Pie crust of your choice, make one or buy one
Directions:
• Put fruit in a pan, add sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Heat until just comes to a boil and thickens up.
• Cool the filling before pouring it into the pie crust.
• Brush some milk on top of the pie crust or use an egg wash to help the crust brown. You can also use a sparkling sugar on top of the crust, to add shine, sparkle and crunch. King Authur's makes it or you can get it at Sur La Tab.
• Fill crust and bake at 425℉ on a hot, preheated cookie sheet for about 20 minutes, then turn down to 350℉ and cook an addition 30-40 minutes until desired brown on the top of the pie.
Variations if desired:
• Add peach snapps or a liqueur to your pie filling
• Add a little brown sugar to pie filling
• Add some butter to the pie filling before baking.
