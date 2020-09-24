Garden club hosts a virtual summer picnic

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club held its annual summer picnic virtually this year. However, families were the beneficiaries of all home-grown fruits and vegetables. More pictures and recipes can be found at http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

While visiting the website visitors can also check out the continuing virtual flower show, Busy Bees (kids') activities, a listing of local nurseries/garden suppliers, community resources, and links to Pest Notes, Plant Database and more.

FGC provides many benefits to members, discounts and great upcoming guest speakers on Zoom. Those who become a member won't be disappointed.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.

Grilled Sliced Eggplant

Submitted by Joanne Ferguson

Ingredients:

Eggplant

Olive Oil

Mozzarella slices

Salt & pepper

Directions:

• Slice eggplant rounds 3/4 inch thick

• Brush on some olive oil

• Lightly season with salt & pepper

• Grill both sides until a deep brown color

• Top with a slice of mozzarella

Serve as a side dish with roasted tomatoes or make a sandwich with fresh basil. Possibilities are endless

Fresh Fruit Pie

Submitted by Lori Kilmer

Can use any fruit you want, I use this recipe for cherry, aprium, apricot, peach, blueberry, blackberry and a combination of fruits, like peach/blueberry pie.

Ingredients:

Enough fruit to fill your pie tin

3/4 cup of sugar

2 Tbsp lemon juice

4 Tbsp cornstarch

Pie crust of your choice, make one or buy one

Directions:

• Put fruit in a pan, add sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Heat until just comes to a boil and thickens up.

Butternut squash

• Cool the filling before pouring it into the pie crust.

• Brush some milk on top of the pie crust or use an egg wash to help the crust brown. You can also use a sparkling sugar on top of the crust, to add shine, sparkle and crunch. King Authur's makes it or you can get it at Sur La Tab.

• Fill crust and bake at 425℉ on a hot, preheated cookie sheet for about 20 minutes, then turn down to 350℉ and cook an addition 30-40 minutes until desired brown on the top of the pie.

Variations if desired:

• Add peach snapps or a liqueur to your pie filling

• Add a little brown sugar to pie filling

• Add some butter to the pie filling before baking.