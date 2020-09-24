Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7

Medicare open enrollment season is quickly approaching. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries make important choices that affect their medical costs, the doctors they see and prescription coverage for next year.

Whether they are enrolling in Medicare for the first time or looking to change their coverage during Medicare’s annual enrollment, Dr. Anne Docimo, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare and responsible for outcomes of more than 50 million Medicare members, is offering some useful tips and information to help seniors, their caregivers and newly eligible beneficiaries on wh...