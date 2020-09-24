The library is now open with safety precautions

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are excited to announce that the San Diego County Library reopened branches for limited in-person services on Sept 10. While the staff’s commitment to service will always stay the same, patrons will notice some changes when they visit.

Branches offer In-Person Modified Services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. The midday closure allows for thorough cleaning of public spaces within the buildings. And Walk-Up Door-side service will happen on Mondays and Fridays, 10 a,m, to 4 p,m.

What to expect when visiting

The most noticeable change with in-person service is that they are letting fewer people into the buildings in order to ensure physical distancing. Patrons may experience a wait time to get into the building. Library staff will be at the front door to answer any questions.

There will also be more space. Some furniture and computers have been removed to ensure physical distancing and to provide wider walkways. Directional floor markings have been placed in the stacks and seating will be limited in some areas.

The modified in-person services will include access to computers, printers and copiers, and WiFi. Customers will be able to browse the stacks and check out books, CDs, and movies.

Walk-up Door-side service is also still available at all 33 branches on Mondays and Fridays. Once a customer has received a notice, by email, phone, or print mail that they have items ready for pickup, they can visit the branch during open hours to pick up the materials, with no appointment needed.

How the library is addressing health and safety

The safety of staff and customers is the primary concern and staff will be complying with public health guidelines for physical distancing and facial coverings. Additionally, on the days set up for in-person modified service, cleaning will take place throughout the day and all branches will be closed from 12:30-1:30 p,m, for sanitation.

Customers can also return any materials they might still have. For the safety of library staff and customers, and at the recommendation of the Institute for Library and Museum Services and the California State Library, all returned materials will be quarantined for at least four business days. It may take several days to remove the items from the customer’s library account, but rest assured they will not be fined for those days while the materials are quarantined.

The schedule of service and frequently asked questions are available at sdcl.org/services.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.