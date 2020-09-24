Federal court rules Pennsylvania's lockdown order unconstitutional
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 4:31am
A federal judge Monday, Sept. 14, ruled that lockdown restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, including a ban on large gatherings and the closure of "non-life sustaining businesses," are unconstitutional.
While those restrictions were "well-intentioned," U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV said, "good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge. Indeed, the greatest threats to our system of constitutional liberties may arise when the ends are laudable and the intent is good – especial...
