Village News

By Mark Sherman
The Associated Press 

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

 
Last updated 9/24/2020 at 4:20am

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday, Sept. 18, at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Her death just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

Trump, who called...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

