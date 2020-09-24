23 new coronavirus cases in Fallbrook again

The Fallbrook area is reporting 520 coronavirus cases as of Sept. 21, an increase of 23 cases over last week – the exact same increase in cases from the week before that.

More than 1% of the population of the 92028 ZIP code has tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. 92028 includes Fallbrook as well as Rainbow and De Luz.

The 92028 ZIP code currently has San Diego County’s 35th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, as well as the 43rd lowest rate in the county.

Nearby Bonsall’s 92003 ZIP code reported 43 coronavirus cases as of Sept...