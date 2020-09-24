American Legion stays busy, offering salmon dinner

American Legion Post 776 members assist the Fallbrook Food Pantry in May, from left, Tom Lester, Marti Sonniksen, Joe DiMento and Al Ollivares.

FALLBROOK – As the world crawls toward fall 2020, members of American Legion Post 776 in Fallbrook are challenged to find a new normal in the face of COVID-19, fires, smoke and ash. While forced to cancel many activities, members remain busy.

They hosted a successful salmon dinner fundraiser earlier in the year and decided to do it again. The delicious blackened salmon was a huge hit and they hope those who missed it will join them on Sept. 25, 4-8 p.m. The meal includes rice pilaf, asparagus and a lemon bar for dessert, all for only $14 a plate, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1175 Old Stage Road.

New American Legion officers were elected in May. Marti Sonniksen is the new post commander, Jeanine Domercq is post adjutant, Joseph DiMento is finance officer, Michael Bermudez is the chaplain, and Thomas Lester III holds the position of Sgt-at-Arms.

Membership meetings are currently held, socially distanced, on the first Saturday of the month, 1 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1175 Old Stage Road. Those not comfortable attending in person, are linked in via Zoom.

Members are advised that voting will take place at the October meeting to change the group's meeting date and time to the first Thursday of the month, at 6 p.m. They are adapting.

On Patriot Day, Sept. 11, members encouraged those comfortable doing so, to have dinner downtown and wear red, white and blue in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack and subsequent wars on terror.

Several members also helped distribute food at the Fallbrook Food Pantry in September and participated in a blood drive in October. With precautions and masks, they remain dedicated to their community.

Their Defender Bracelet fundraiser continues, and bracelets can be purchased at the VFW Hall for only $5. The bracelets can also be ordered by calling the post commander. Phone orders incur a shipping charge.

Anyone who has questions or needs assistance can contact Commander Marti Sonniksen, 209-595-6804.

Submitted by American Legion Post 776.