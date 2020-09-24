Artists capture nature in Plein Air Contest

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 1:35am
Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Kathy Stradley paints a scene at the Grand Tradition during the Plein Art Competition hosted by the Fallbrook Art Association, Sept. 16.
For access to this article please
sign in or
subscribe.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020
Reader Comments
(0)