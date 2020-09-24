Charles family receives keys to HFOT home in Fallbrook

Marine Cpl Darryl Charles and his wife, Desiree Mercardo, celebrate the presentation of their new home presented by Homes for Our Troops, Sept. 19.

Normally at a Homes for Our Troops Key Ceremony event, those in attendance to welcome home the family would watch with joy in seeing children running around the property, in and out of rooms, enjoying their very own new space.

But due to COVID-19 and restrictions, this time, the people tuning in on a Zoom call would just have to take the family's word for it Saturday, Sept. 18, when Marine Corporal Darryl Charles, along with his wife Desiree Mercardo, and their son, Kingsley, received keys to their new, specially-adapted home in Fallbrook.

They were escorted to the property by San Diego C...