FUESD tentatively plans to reopen Oct. 5

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District administrators gave details on their tentative plans for restarting in-person instruction next month, should San Diego County keep new coronavirus cases low enough to remain in the public health tier that will allow such a move.

Officials at FUESD’s Sept. 14 Governing Board meeting provided a look at a hybrid reopening plan that will provide in-person learning two days a week and virtual learning the other three, with both elementary and middle school students divided into two cohorts.

Superintendent Candace Singh said while the learning model mi...