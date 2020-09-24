FUESD tentatively plans to reopen Oct. 5
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 3:40am
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District administrators gave details on their tentative plans for restarting in-person instruction next month, should San Diego County keep new coronavirus cases low enough to remain in the public health tier that will allow such a move.
Officials at FUESD’s Sept. 14 Governing Board meeting provided a look at a hybrid reopening plan that will provide in-person learning two days a week and virtual learning the other three, with both elementary and middle school students divided into two cohorts.
Superintendent Candace Singh said while the learning model mi...
