Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FUESD tentatively plans to reopen Oct. 5

 
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 3:40am



Fallbrook Union Elementary School District administrators gave details on their tentative plans for restarting in-person instruction next month, should San Diego County keep new coronavirus cases low enough to remain in the public health tier that will allow such a move.

Officials at FUESD’s Sept. 14 Governing Board meeting provided a look at a hybrid reopening plan that will provide in-person learning two days a week and virtual learning the other three, with both elementary and middle school students divided into two cohorts.

Superintendent Candace Singh said while the learning model mi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

