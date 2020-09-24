Hot, dry conditions elevate fire weather threat

Last updated 9/27/2020 at 10:59am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - High pressure building over the western states will

bring hot and dry weather to Southern California this week, with a Santa

Ana wind pattern beginning to set up Sunday, elevating the fire weather threat

through much of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Offshore flow will be strongest late Sunday through Monday morning

over the mountains and foothills, forecasters said. Winds will weaken Tuesday

through the remainder of the week, but the heat and low humidity will continue.

Gradual cooling will occur next weekend as the high pressure starts to

break down....