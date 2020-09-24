Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Hot, dry conditions elevate fire weather threat

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2020 at 10:59am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - High pressure building over the western states will

bring hot and dry weather to Southern California this week, with a Santa

Ana wind pattern beginning to set up Sunday, elevating the fire weather threat

through much of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Offshore flow will be strongest late Sunday through Monday morning

over the mountains and foothills, forecasters said. Winds will weaken Tuesday

through the remainder of the week, but the heat and low humidity will continue.

Gradual cooling will occur next weekend as the high pressure starts to

break down....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/27/2020 11:00