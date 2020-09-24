Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County reports 405 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

 
Last updated 9/25/2020 at 6pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials Friday, Sept. 25 confirmed 405 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the region's total to 46,001 and two additional deaths, raising that total to 775.

A man in his mid-50s and another in his late 80s, both with underlying medical conditions, died of the coronavirus Wednesday, a county official said.

Nine of the 405 new cases, and one new probable case, are connected to San Diego State University, the official said. In addition, 17 previously reported cases are now being associated with SDSU.

Fallbrook has reported 531 cases, Bonsall 45, and Pala 75.


 

