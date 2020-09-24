SD County reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials confirmed 330 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, Sept. 26, increasing the region's total to 46,331, but no new deaths, with that total remaining at 775.

Five new community outbreaks were confirmed as of Friday, three in business settings, one in a restaurant/bar, and one in a government setting. From Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, 18 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

The county reported 9,914 tests as of Friday and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 3%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 3.3%. The target is less than 8%. The seven-day daily average of tests is 8,561.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by San Diego State University, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,064 since Aug. 24, the first day of instruction for the fall semester.

The new totals reported by Student Health Services reflect numbers as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Of the students living on campus, 380 have tested positive and students living off campus totaled 663 positive cases, health services said. A total of eight faculty or staff members have tested positive and 13 ``visitors,'' people who have had exposure with an SDSU-affiliated individual, have tested positive.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,483 -- or 7.5% -- have required hospitalization and 814 -- or 1.8% of all cases -- had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Under state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in the second tier, or the red tier. The county's state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.9. The testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.

The California Department of Public Health will assess counties' status with its next report scheduled for Tuesday.