'Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded' offers weeklong series of virtual events

While families cannot take a stagecoach ride this year on Stagecoach Sunday, they can view a variety of virtual events at www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's annual fall fundraiser, will take a break from its traditional festival this year with a weeklong series of virtual events to be held on www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

In a recent letter mailed to longtime supporters, the FLC presented "Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded," which is designed to bring "all the fun of our popular, community festival to the comfort of your own home." Generously sponsored by the San Diego Foundation, the fundraiser kicks off Monday, Sept. 28, with live wildlife demonstrations from Pacific Animal Produ...