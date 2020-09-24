Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded' offers weeklong series of virtual events

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2020 at 3:56am

While families cannot take a stagecoach ride this year on Stagecoach Sunday, they can view a variety of virtual events at www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's annual fall fundraiser, will take a break from its traditional festival this year with a weeklong series of virtual events to be held on www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

In a recent letter mailed to longtime supporters, the FLC presented "Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded," which is designed to bring "all the fun of our popular, community festival to the comfort of your own home." Generously sponsored by the San Diego Foundation, the fundraiser kicks off Monday, Sept. 28, with live wildlife demonstrations from Pacific Animal Produ...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/24/2020 08:45